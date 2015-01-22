BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 22 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday a government programme to recapitalise Russia's banking system with money from the National Wealth Fund should be completed by the end of the month, TASS news agency reported.
Medvedev also told a government meeting that Moscow would honour all its social obligations despite the economic crisis, the agency added. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.