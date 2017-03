MOSCOW Feb 24 Polyus Gold, Russia's top gold producer, said on Tuesday that it had cut by 38 percent an estimate of the gold content of the mineral resources of its flagship Natalka gold project to 36.8 million troy ounces.

Polyus expects to complete an operational review of Natalka in mid-2015, it added. Polyus put the development of Natalka on hold in November to review its reserves, jeopardising the firm's ambitions to increase gold output. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)