Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
STRELNA, Russia, March 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on suggestions that he had been forced to lie low because of ill health, said that life without rumours would be boring.
"It would be boring without gossip," Putin said in his first public appearance since March 5. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.