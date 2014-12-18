MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, one of his biggest critics, had the right to engage in politics "as any Russian citizen".

Putin pardoned Khodorkovsky a year ago and the former oligarch was released after a decade in prison the following month.

For other Putin comments during his annual marathon news conference, please see:

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)