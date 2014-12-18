MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday Igor Sechin, CEO at the country's top oil
producer Rosneft, was an "effective" manager, adding
he had no plans to fire him.
"Sechin works properly and effectively," Putin told his
annual press conference. Rosneft was put under Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Rosneft became the world's top listed oil company by output
after buying its peer TNK-BP for $55 billion, partly using loans
and other financial tools. Rosneft's market capitalisation now
stands at around $30 billion, according to ThomsonReuters data.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Polina Devitt and Katya
Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)