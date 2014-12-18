UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 18 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was more and more determined to protect its interests but that the United States was creating threats for his country.
Putin also told his annual end-of-year news conference that Russia did not invade any other country and that Russia had just two military bases abroad, while , he said, the United States had such bases all over the world. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts