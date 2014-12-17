VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International expects its Russian unit to have "highly
positive" results again this year as the bank pursues selective
business with a focus on existing customers, RBI said on
Wednesday.
"Higher interest rates and the rouble's drop could put some
customers under pressure and thus affect their ability to
service their debt. On the other hand there are positive
effects, especially from the expected expansion of margins," it
said in a statement on the situation in Russia.
It said the rouble devaluation had a positive impact on
costs in Russia given group results are denominated in euros,
but had a negative influence on revenues and capital. It said
its Russian bank was in a good funding situation, did not depend
on central bank funding, and had stable deposits given its solid
reputation among corporate and small business clients.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)