* Sees mixed impact from rouble drop, rate hike in Russia
* Says hedging rouble exposure too expensive
* Repeats Western sanctions on Russia had limited impact so
far
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, Dec 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International expects its Russian unit to have "highly
positive" results again this year as the bank pursues selective
business with a focus on existing customers, RBI said on
Wednesday.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender relies heavily on
profits from Russia, its single most lucrative market. Its
shares have touched record lows this week on concern about the
economic crisis in Russia.
The stock was up 2.1 percent at 11.75 euros by 1547 GMT.
"Higher interest rates and the rouble's drop could put some
customers under pressure and thus affect their ability to
service their debt. On the other hand there are positive
effects, especially from the expected expansion of margins," it
said in a statement in response to a Reuters query.
It said the rouble devaluation had a positive impact on
costs in Russia given group results are denominated in euros,
but had a negative influence on revenues and capital.
Its Russian bank was in a good funding situation, did not
depend on central bank funding, and had stable deposits given
its solid reputation among corporate and small business clients,
it added.
RBI officials had told a conference call after third-quarter
results last month that it was mostly unhedged against rouble
risks, and it reiterated this on Wednesday.
"Hedges are not standard market practice and very expensive
as well. Given volatility they consume too much capital under
current regulatory rules," it said.
It also reiterated that it was not seeing much of a hit from
Western sanctions against Moscow for its alleged support of
separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.
"Current sanctions had only a very slight impact on RBI's
business. We cannot rule out a negative impact on business
relations in the medium term," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)