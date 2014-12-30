VIENNA Dec 30 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International reiterated it expects its Russian unit
to have "excellent" results this year and an overall RBI loss of
up to 500 million euros ($606.4 million), Austrian newspaper
Kurier quoted the bank's chief executive as saying.
In Ukraine, RBI expects to write down between 500 and 600
million euros this year and in Hungary new laws will push its
unit to a loss in the three-digit million range, Kurier quoted
Karl Sevelda as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8245 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)