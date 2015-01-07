VIENNA Jan 7 Raiffeisen Bank International's
2014 loss could top its previously announced maximum
of 500 million euros ($591.78 million) if it has to reduce the
goodwill valuation of its Russian unit, RBI Chief Executive Karl
Sevelda said.
"The heavy drop in the Russian currency and the bad economic
forecasts for Russia could make a write-down of the goodwill of
Raiffeisenbank Russia necessary," RBI's inhouse publication
Raiffeisen-Zeitung quoted Sevelda as saying.
"If the existing goodwill of Raiffeisenbank Russia doesn't
change, I expect that it won't be more than 500 million
(euros)," he said.
A spokesman for RBI confirmed the comments.
On Monday, Raiffeisen said its Russian unit's results, its
most lucrative market, might deteriorate and that it might
review the unit's goodwill value given weakness in the rouble
and Russia's economic problems.
($1 = 0.8450 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; editing by
Jason Neely)