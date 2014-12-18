VIENNA Dec 18 Currency devaluations, mostly in
the Russian rouble, have cut Raiffeisen Bank International's
overall capital ratio by one percentage point so far
this year, Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said on Thursday.
He acknowledged being surprised by the extent of the
rouble's plunge, but said its Russian unit was holding up well.
Risks costs of even two to three times typical levels would not
push it to a loss in Russia, he told reporters.
Strobl said the most recent review two or three weeks ago
had not shown any need to write down the Russian unit's goodwill
of around 216 million euros ($265 million) but further checks
were continuing.
He said the Austrian bank, emerging Europe's number two
lender, had enough equity capital but would consider doing
subordinated or additional tier 1 issues when market conditions
were right.
($1 = 0.8149 euros)
