Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
VIENNA Dec 23 Moody's Investors Service downgraded by one notch on Tuesday the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Raiffeisen Bank International's Russian unit ZAO Raiffeisenbank and put its ratings on review for a downgrade.
It cited "materially increased risks to earnings and capital" at ZAO Raiffeisenbank given substantial deterioration in the Russian operating environment and heightened risk of a more prolonged and more acute economic downturn than originally anticipated.
"In particular, Moody's expects that the recent hike in interest rates and substantial local-currency devaluation will trigger a deterioration in ZAO Raiffeisenbank's financial fundamentals," it added.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.