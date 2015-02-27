(Adds further comment, context)
MOSCOW Feb 27 Austria's Raiffeisenbank will
close its branches in Russia's far east to improve efficiency
after they generated little income and had few opportunities for
growth, a move which shows the impact of Russia's economic
crisis on the sector.
Banks are suffering from higher bad loan provisions and
lower profits because of the crisis, deepened by Western
sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict and lower
oil prices.
Raiffeisenbank said the decision to close seven branches in
six of the far east's main cities was taken because of the low
potential for developing its customer base in the region, which
is sparsely populated and largely served by Russian banks.
"In the current environment, it is important to be efficient
and profitable," the bank said in a statement. "In the
development of our sales network, we will focus on those cities
where our offices show sufficient profitability."
Foreign banks have been cutting their exposure to Russia,
once considered one of the world's fastest growing banking
markets, since the crisis hit last year, driving the rouble down
against the dollar and fuelling capital flight.
Raiffeisenbank said it was considering the possible sale of
its loan portfolio and customer segment of small and micro
businesses, and was doing all it could to support its customers.
On Thursday, Standard & Poor's rating agency said the
Russian banking system could see its bad loans rise to 17-23
percent this year from around 8 percent last year, and that
profit for the sector was seen at close to zero.
Russia has been forced to support many of its banks with
capital injections and other measures after its largest lenders
were all but cut off from global financial markets by European
Union and U.S. sanctions.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
