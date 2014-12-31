MOSCOW, Dec 31 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Wednesday (in billion dollars): Latest week 388.5 Previous week 398.9 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)