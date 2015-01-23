UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its December sales increased 33.3 percent, year-on-year, after a 30.2 percent rise in November, boosted by high inflation.
Dixy also said full-year 2014 revenue grew 26.9 percent to 229 billion roubles ($3.60 billion), supported by a 14.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales. ($1 = 63.5790 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.