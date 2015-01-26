BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian oil company Rosneft said on Monday that it had placed bonds worth 400 billion roubles ($6.09 billion) to finance its production programme.
"The placement has been made to finance the production programme and projects of the company and does not include a purchase of foreign currency," the state-controlled company said in a statement. ($1 = 65.7075 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.