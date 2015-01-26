MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian oil company Rosneft said on Monday that it had placed bonds worth 400 billion roubles ($6.09 billion) to finance its production programme.

"The placement has been made to finance the production programme and projects of the company and does not include a purchase of foreign currency," the state-controlled company said in a statement. ($1 = 65.7075 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)