NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 4 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is basing its budget for this year on an average oil price of $50 per barrel, the company's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

"For 2015, we are using a conservative scenario - an average oil price of oil at $50 (per barrel)," Sechin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"This will confidently allow us to implement our investment programme."

He added that Rosneft's hydrocarbon proven and probable reserves stood at 129 billion barrels as of the end of 2014 and that the company saw its hydrocarbon production last year rising by 4.6 percent to 252 million tonnes of oil equivalent.