UPDATE 3-Chow Tai Fook Enterprises makes Australian energy play for Alinta
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's top oil company Rosneft said on Monday it had repaid around $7 billion as part of a bridge loan that matured on Sunday.
The loan is part of a larger $12.7 billion, two-year bridge loan signed in December 2012 that backed Rosneft's acquisition of oil company TNK-BP.
"To service its debt the company does not need to enter the currency market, because it generates enough foreign currency earnings," Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in a statement. "Surplus balances are used on the market, in such a manner."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, March 16 The Australian government said on Thursday it may spend up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to expand a huge hydro power scheme to help solve an energy crisis, although the main owners of the dam have yet to be consulted.
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump will ask the U.S. Congress for dramatic cuts to many federal programs as he seeks to bulk up defense spending, start building a wall on the border with Mexico and spend more money deporting illegal immigrants.