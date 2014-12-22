MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's top oil company Rosneft said on Monday it had repaid around $7 billion as part of a bridge loan that matured on Sunday.

The loan is part of a larger $12.7 billion, two-year bridge loan signed in December 2012 that backed Rosneft's acquisition of oil company TNK-BP.

"To service its debt the company does not need to enter the currency market, because it generates enough foreign currency earnings," Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in a statement. "Surplus balances are used on the market, in such a manner."

