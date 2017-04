MOSCOW, March 4 Russia's Rosneft management recommended its board paying 8.2 roubles per share in 2014 dividends, the company said in its presentation on Wednesday.

Rosneft, which posted 350 billion roubles ($5.64 billion) in 2014 net profit, plans to spend 87 billion roubles on last year's dividends - or 25 percent of the profit.

The state-controlled Rosneft, along with Gazprom, is one of two key contributors to the Russian budget. ($1 = 62.0430 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)