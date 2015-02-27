KRASNOYARSK, Russia Feb 27 Russian state oil
firm Rosneft may get 300 billion roubles ($5 billion)
from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to finance five projects,
both upstream and downstream, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak told reporters.
Rosneft had asked for more than 2 trillion roubles from the
NWF, one of two Russian rainy day funds, but had to adjust its
request given the difficult economic situation.
($1 = 60.9020 roubles)
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)