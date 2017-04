MOSCOW Aug 14 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by output, plans to increase oil output, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday, according to news agency Interfax.

Sechin added that production at Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft's largest oil producing unit, was seen at around 66 million tonnes this year and that the unit could become one of its growth drivers in the future. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)