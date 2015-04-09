By Denis Pinchuk
| MOSCOW, April 9
MOSCOW, April 9 Russian energy producer Rosneft
is in constant contact with global firms in its search
for a company to provide a rig to restart exploration work in
the Arctic next year, it said in a statement.
Rosneft cancelled a two-and-a-half year rig contract with
Northern Offshore and Seadrill's North
Atlantic Drilling Ltd earlier this year due to Western
sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's policies in Ukraine.
The sanctions by the United States and European Union have
already suspended cooperation with U.S. company ExxonMobil
in the Kara Sea, where both companies announced they had
found oil in September last year.
"In order to conduct exploration drilling in 2016, we could
use already proven partners or companies which Rosneft hasn't
worked with before," a Rosneft spokesman said in a written
statement in response to a Reuters request.
He did not elaborate.
The spokesman said any decision would depend on the economy
and "the quality" of any offer. Global oil prices have more than
halved since June last year, offering better conditions for big
firms ordering drilling services.
Sources had said that Rosneft may choose a rig from China or
Korea, or from North Atlantic Drilling.
The spokesman confirmed that the company would resume
drilling next year. It was forced to push back the resumption of
drilling from this year after Exxon suspended its cooperation in
the project because of sanctions.
Rosneft said in September the first well drilled with Exxon
had discovered light oil and that the field, which they called
'Pobeda' or Victory, could hold 130 million tonnes of
technically recoverable oil reserves.
Western sanctions ban oil firms from helping Russia explore
in the Arctic, shale oil or deep water - areas Moscow hopes will
provide new sources of oil and maintain its energy dominance.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper and Susan Thomas)