MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's Rosneft has started oil production at the Arkutun-Dagi field, which is expected to produce 4.5 million tonnes of oil a year at its peak production levels, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Arkutun-Dagi offshore field is part of the Sakhalin-1 project led by U.S. major ExxonMobil. Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC Videsh are two other shareholders in the Sakhalin-1 project.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)