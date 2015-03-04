(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, March 4 Rosneft, Russia's top
oil producer, said on Wednesday that its 2014 net profit was 350
billion roubles ($5.7 billion), down 10 percent year-on-year,
due to unfavourable economic conditions.
Rosneft said its 2014 revenues were 5.5 trillion roubles, up
17 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) were 1.06 trillion roubles, up 11.6
percent from 2013, the company said.
In its presentation, Rosneft said its oil production was at
205 million tonnes last year (4.1 million barrels per day). In
its 2013 results presentation last year, Rosneft said its oil
production was at 4.2 million barrels per day.
Rosneft's net debt was at $43.8 billion at the end of last
year, down from $57.4 billion at the end of 2013. This year, the
company has to repay $23.5 billion, Rosneft said in the
presentation on its website.
Rosneft, which changed the way it accounts for foreign
exchange fluctuations, a move that avoids the cost of billions
of dollars of debt hitting profits, said its management
recommended its board paying 8.2 roubles per share in 2014
dividends.
CEO Igor Sechin said in a statement: "Despite negative
changes in macroeconomic environment dividend payout ratio
remains 25 percent of net income."
The state-controlled company, along with Gazprom,
is one of two key contributors to the Russian budget. Russian
economy, including Rosneft and its CEO Sechin, were hit by
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine's crisis.
Sanctions have significantly limited Russian companies'
ability to borrow on the Western markets and have prevented
Western companies from helping Rosneft develop shale oil, Arctic
oil or deep water prospects.
Rosneft had asked for more than 2 trillion roubles from the
National Wealth Fund, one of two Russian rainy day funds, to
finance some of its projects, but had to adjust its request
given the difficult economic situation.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last month
Rosneft may get 300 billion roubles from the Fund to finance
five projects, both upstream and downstream.
($1 = 61.8950 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
Jane Merriman)