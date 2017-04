MOSCOW, March 4 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said on Wednesday that its 2014 net profit was 350 billion roubles ($5.7 billion), down 9.8 percent year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter, its net profit was 89 billion roubles.

Rosneft said its 2014 revenues were 5.5 trillion roubles, up 17 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 1.06 trillion roubles, up 11.6 percent from 2013, the company said. ($1 = 61.8950 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)