LONDON Feb 10 Russia's top crude oil producer
Rosneft has announced a semi-annual tender to sell oil
cargoes between April and September, industry sources told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Rosneft has offered from 3.48 million tonnes to 14.42
million tonnes of crude oil, compared with 4.8 million tonnes to
11 million tonnes in the previous October to March tender.
The company has cut the volume of Urals offered from the
Baltic Sea port of Primorsk to between 600,000 tonnes and 4.4
million tonnes from 2.4 million to 5 million tonnes in the last
tender.
It has not changed the volume offered from neighbouring
Ust-Luga, at 600,000 tonnes to 2.4 million tonnes.
The company has tendered between 480,000 tonnes and 1.92
million tonnes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk
for cargoes of 80,000 tonnes each, and 840,000-1.68 million
tonnes for cargoes of 140,000 tonnes.
Rosneft has also offered CPC Blend oil: 960,000-2.4 million
tonnes of cargoes of 80,000 each, and up to 1.62 million tonnes
of 135,000-tonne cargoes.
Shell, Total and Eni won the
previous tender.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)