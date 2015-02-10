LONDON Feb 10 Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft has announced a semi-annual tender to sell oil cargoes between April and September, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Rosneft has offered from 3.48 million tonnes to 14.42 million tonnes of crude oil, compared with 4.8 million tonnes to 11 million tonnes in the previous October to March tender.

The company has cut the volume of Urals offered from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk to between 600,000 tonnes and 4.4 million tonnes from 2.4 million to 5 million tonnes in the last tender.

It has not changed the volume offered from neighbouring Ust-Luga, at 600,000 tonnes to 2.4 million tonnes.

The company has tendered between 480,000 tonnes and 1.92 million tonnes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk for cargoes of 80,000 tonnes each, and 840,000-1.68 million tonnes for cargoes of 140,000 tonnes.

Rosneft has also offered CPC Blend oil: 960,000-2.4 million tonnes of cargoes of 80,000 each, and up to 1.62 million tonnes of 135,000-tonne cargoes.

Shell, Total and Eni won the previous tender. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)