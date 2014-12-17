UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
MOSCOW Dec 17 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called on Russia's top exporters on Wednesday to behave "responsibly" and manage their foreign currency revenues in a way that would not boost rouble volatility, the government's press office said.
At a meeting with Russian exporters, Medvedev also told First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, along with the central bank, to monitor the flows of foreign currency revenues on the market daily. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Brigham Resources LLC reports a 6.7 percent passive stake in Diamondback Energy Inc as of february 28, 2017 - SEC filing Further company coverage: