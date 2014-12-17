MOSCOW Dec 17 The Russian rouble fell back on Wednesday as market was unimpressed by the Finance Ministry's foreign currency sales.

The ministry said on Wednesday it was selling foreign currency from its leftover stocks, of which it has around $7 billion, in a move that has briefly supported the rouble.

But by 0914 GMT, the rouble was down 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar and 0.2 percent down against the euro .

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)