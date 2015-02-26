(Adds details and comment)
MOSCOW Feb 26 The rouble and Russian shares
opened with firm gains on Thursday, tracking up the rallying oil
price and following signs that a ceasefire is taking hold in
eastern Ukraine.
At 0800 GMT the rouble was 1.1 percent stronger at 60.70
against the dollar, and 1.2 percent stronger
against the euro at 68.90.
Earlier on Thursday the rouble reached 68.65 against the
euro, its strongest level in 2015, and a seven-week high of
60.38 against the dollar.
The dollar-denominated RTS index of Russian shares
was up 3 percent to 991 points, while the rouble-based MICEX
index was up 0.4 percent to 1,752 points.
The gains follow a 5 percent surge in the oil price above
$60 per barrel late on Wednesday, after comments by the Saudi
oil minister about improved oil demand.
On Thursday Brent was down 0.2 percent at around $61.5 per
barrel, still holding comfortably above the $60 mark.
"If not now (to buy Russian shares), when?" asked BCS
analyst Mark Bradford in a morning note. "The sell-off this week
could encourage traders to begin purchases, especially
considering that the oil price is above $61 a barrel."
He added that investors in Russia would also be encouraged
by developments in Ukraine, where there are signs that the Minsk
peace deal agreed two weeks ago may at last be taking hold.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is likely to order
government forces to start pulling back heavy weapons in the
country's east on Thursday under a Feb. 12 peace deal, a
military source said.
Implementation of the Minsk peace deal is an important
driver for Russian financial markets as it is likely to
determine the future of Western sanctions against Russia.
"OSCE observers are reporting the withdrawal of heavy
weapons in the Donbass. The preservation of the ceasefire on the
whole in this region, possibly, will restrain the withdrawal of
foreigners' money from Russian assets," VTB24 analyst Oleg
Dushin said in a note.
(Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)