MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia's rouble strengthened in early trade after opening sharply weaker, but trade was volatile, with the market nervous after heavy losses in recent days.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 68.00 but 0.2 percent weaker against the euro at 84.99. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)