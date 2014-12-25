* Rouble recovers after informal capital controls
* Market watching oil price, S&P ratings verdict
* Inflation to surpass 10 pct for first time since 2009
By Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Dec 25 Russia said its currency crisis
was over on Thursday but warned that inflation is set to climb
above 10 percent, adding to the problems facing President
Vladimir Putin's government as it fights its worst economic
crisis since 1998.
The rouble plunged to all-time lows last week on heavy falls
in the price of oil, the backbone of the Russian economy, and
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that made it near
impossible for Russian firms to borrow on Western markets.
But it has since rebounded sharply after authorities took
steps to halt its slide and bring down inflation, which after
years of stability threatens Putin's reputation for ensuring the
country's prosperity.
Those measures included a hike in interest rates to 17
percent from 10.5 percent, curbs on grain exports and informal
capital controls.
"The key rate was raised in order to stabilise the situation
on the currency market. ... That period has already, in our
opinion, passed. The rouble is now strengthening," Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov told the upper house of parliament on
Thursday.
He added that interest rates would be lowered if the
situation remained stable.
Standard & Poor's credit ratings agency said this week it
could downgrade Russia to junk as soon as January due to a rapid
deterioration in "monetary flexibility".
Keen to avert a downgrade, Russia said it had started talks
with ratings agencies to explain the government's actions.
Siluanov said the budget deficit next year would be
"significantly more" than the 0.6 percent of gross domestic
product originally planned.
The rouble slumped to 80 per dollar in mid-December from an
average of 30-35 in the first half of 2014. It has strengthened
in the last few days to trade as strong as 52 per dollar on
Thursday, in part thanks to government pressure on exporters to
sell hard currency.
Russians have tracked the exchange rate closely since the
collapse of the Soviet Union, when hyper-inflation wiped out
their savings over several years in the early 1990s.
INFLATION SPIKE
Russia imports large amounts of food, high-tech equipment
and cars. As the rouble weakens it has to pay more for its
imports, which pushes up inflation at home and in turn
encourages people to protect their earnings by buying dollars,
thereby adding to the pressure on the rouble.
Putin's economic aide Andrei Belousov said on Thursday that
annual inflation could reach around 11 percent by the end of
2014 - surpassing the psychologically important 10 percent mark
for the first time since the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
Prices for some goods, such as beef and fish, have risen 40
to 50 percent in recent months after Russia slapped an import
ban on certain Western food products in retaliation for European
Union and U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.
Bank officials say they saw a spike in withdrawals from
rouble deposits in mid-December as Russians rushed to convert
their savings into hard currencies.
The deputy head of top state lender Sberbank,
Alexander Torbakhov, said this week that demand for hard
currencies spiked to five times usual levels last week, when the
rouble plummeted to all-time lows.
But he added that the bank had seen depositors returning in
large numbers after most lenders ramped up their deposit rates,
some offering as much as 20 percent in annual interest.
"We have managed to cope (with deposit withdrawals). Can the
situation be repeated? Yes, it can," Torbakhov said, declining
to discuss what could trigger a new flurry of withdrawals.
Analysts say that apart from oil prices, they will watch
ratings agency decisions.
S&P warned this week there was at least a 50 percent chance
it would cut Russia's sovereign rating below investment grade
within 90 days. Moody's ratings agency warned this week that
Russia's GDP could contract by 5.5 percent in 2015 and 3 percent
in 2016 due to weaker oil prices and the rouble's slide.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)