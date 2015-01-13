UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW Jan 13 The Russian rouble opened 1.8 percent weaker against the dollar on Tuesday pressured by a continuing decline in the oil price and fears that agency Standard & Poor's could downgrade the country's rating in coming days.
The Russian currency tracked international oil benchmark Brent, which was down 4 percent on Tuesday morning to a nearly six-year low of $45.50 per barrel.
At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 1.8 percent down against the dollar at 64.34 roubles and 2 percent weaker against the euro at 76.25.
S&P said last month it expected to complete a review of Russia, which it already rates at just one notch above junk with a negative outlook, by mid-January.
ING analyst Dmitry Polevoy said in a note that the rouble could expect support later in the month from revenue sales by exporters which should start to pay taxes after Jan. 15.
But he added that without a rise in oil price it was likely to continue weakening in the short term to 65 roubles a dollar.
The rouble could also be supported by lower foreign-currency debt payments, estimated at less than $7.5 billion in January, down from $33 billion in December.
Russian stock indexes also fell: the rouble-based MICEX index was down 0.4 percent at 1,507 points, while the dollar-based RTS was down 2.55 percent at 737 points.
For rouble poll data see <FXRUB FXEURRUB FXRUS>
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February