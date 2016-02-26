BRIEF-Lifetime Brands rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management
MOSCOW Feb 26 The weakening of the rouble will add 2.5 percentage points to this year's annual inflation in Russia, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Friday.
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.