DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The Russian rouble is set to appreciate "dramatically" following a period of volatility, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The rouble has lost half of its value against the dollar since the start of last year as a result of plunging oil prices and Western sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine crisis, but Russian officials have argued that it is below its fair value. (Reporting By Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)