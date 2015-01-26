MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's rouble weakened sharply late on Monday to trade around 5 percent lower against the U.S. dollar after ratings agency S&P downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to below investment grade.

The rouble was trading at 67.56 at 1824 GMT, around 5 percent weaker than the previous close on the Moscow Exchange. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alexander Winning)