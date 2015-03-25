MOSCOW, March 25 President Vladimir Putin
appointed Oleg Kozhemyako, a governor of one of Russia's Far
East regions, as the new head of Russia's remote Sakhalin region
after his predecessor was charged with bribery, the Kremlin said
on its website on Wednesday.
Alexander Khoroshavin, whose term as governor of the oil and
gas-rich Sakhalin region began in 2007 and was due to end in
2016, was charged earlier this month. The Investigative
Committee said he received more than $5.6 million in bribes.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that
Kozhemyako, 53, had proved to be an effective and "strong
governor" of the Far East region of Amur, which borders China,
according to Interfax news agency.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)