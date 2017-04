MOSCOW, July 30 The third train at Russia's sole LNG plant Sakhalin-2 could be launched in 2021, Sakhalin Energy, which runs the project, said on Thursday.

It said in its corporate newspaper the final investment decision on the construction of the third train was expected in the second half of 2017.

The third train will allow an increase in production at Sakhalin-2 to 15 million tonnes of LNG per year from around 10 million tonnes. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)