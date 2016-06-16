BERLIN, June 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that a lifting of European Union sanctions
against Russia did not depend on plans of the Nord Stream
project led by state gas giant Gazprom.
"We view Nord Stream as an economic project," Merkel told a
news conference in Berlin with Slovak Prime Minister Robert
Fico.
She added that the sanctions against Russia would remain in
place until the Minsk peace agreements have been fully
implemented.
"As far as I see it, the Nord Stream project is not affected
by such sanctions," Merkel said.
