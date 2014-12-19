BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's top lender Sberbank will not receive additional capital as part of a draft law passed on Friday by the lower house of parliament, said the head of the State Duma's financial markets committee.
According to the draft law, the banking sector will receive a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: