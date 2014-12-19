MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's top lender Sberbank will not receive additional capital as part of a draft law passed on Friday by the lower house of parliament, said the head of the State Duma's financial markets committee.

According to the draft law, the banking sector will receive a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)