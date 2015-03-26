MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's top lender Sberbank said it sees its return on equity falling below 10 percent in 2015 from 14.8 percent for last year, the bank said in a presentation to investors.

Sberbank also said in the presentation that it saw its Tier 1 capital ratio rising slightly to at least 8.8 percent this year from 8.6 percent in 2014.

It said, however, that it saw its cost of risk rising in 2015 to around 3 percent to 3.5 percent from its 2014 level of 2.3 percent and its commission income rising by at least 20 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Lidia Kelly)