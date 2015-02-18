MOSCOW Feb 18 Severstal, one of Russia's largest steel producers, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net loss had widened to $795 million from a loss of $45 million in the previous quarter due to non-cash items.

Without the non-cash items - a foreign exchange loss and an impairment charge - the company would have posted a net profit of $534 million in the fourth quarter, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)