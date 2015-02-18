HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
MOSCOW Feb 18 Severstal, one of Russia's largest steel producers, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net loss had widened to $795 million from a loss of $45 million in the previous quarter due to non-cash items.
Without the non-cash items - a foreign exchange loss and an impairment charge - the company would have posted a net profit of $534 million in the fourth quarter, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. oil refining executives met with a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration at the White House last week to argue their position for an overhaul of the nation's biofuels program, two people in the meeting told Reuters.