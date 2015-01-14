Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
MOSCOW Jan 14 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he expected the 2015 budget deficit to be no more than 3 percent of gross domestic product, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
In December he said he expected the country to run a budget deficit of more than 3 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.