MOSCOW Jan 14 Russia could use part of its Reserve Fund, a rainy day fund to cover any budget holes, to receive income in "rouble equivalent", Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a conference on Wednesday.

"I believe that if we realise part of our forex reserve fund, place it on the market, we will also make good money for the budget," Siluanov said, describing the rouble as undervalued. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)