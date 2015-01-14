MOSCOW Jan 14 Russia's budget for next year
will lose 3 trillion roubles ($45.6 billion) in revenues if the
oil price averages $50 a barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Wednesday.
Siluanov told a conference his ministry would propose to
parliament that all budget expenditure be cut by 10 percent,
except those areas that are "protected", adding that overall
expenditure in 2015 could increase only by 5 percent rather than
the 11.7 percent previously budgeted.
He said the reserve fund, a rainy day fund to cover any
budget holes, would be increased by 370 billion roubles.
($1 = 65.7300 roubles)
