UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday the rouble would definitely firm at the beginning of next year.
He also confirmed the ministry had been selling foreign currency and it could buy some for its own purposes at the start of 2015. The rouble has suffered steep falls against the U.S. dollar this year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts