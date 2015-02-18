MOSCOW Feb 18 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the government has allocated 2.3 trillion roubles ($37.51 billion) to its so-called anti-crisis plan and a large part of it will be disbursed in the first quarter.

Siluanov also said that Russia's liquefied natural gas project, Yamal LNG, will get 75 billion from one of the country's windfall oil revenue funds by the end of the week. ($1 = 61.3120 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)