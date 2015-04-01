NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 1 Russia's
government has agreed to provide state guarantees of debts worth
16 billion roubles ($275.15 million) to car maker GAZ and
another 19 billion roubles to airline UTair, Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.
The government is also considering several requests for
state guarantees worth around 40 billion roubles for Ural
Airlines, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, and construction firm SU-155,
Ulyukayev said.
($1 = 58.1500 roubles)
