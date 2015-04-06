MOSCOW, April 6 Now may be the time to invest in
Russian shares because oil prices have hit bottom and the
Russian stock market is rising, veteran U.S. financier Jim
Rogers said on Monday.
"I'm very optimistic about the future of Russia," he told a
conference in Moscow arranged by investment firm BCS. "Certainly
one of the most attractive stock markets in the world these days
for me is Russia."
The dollar-denominated RTS index of Russian stocks
fell by 45 percent last year as oil prices plunged and Western
countries imposed sanctions over Russia's support of separatist
rebels Ukraine. However, the RTS has gained 20 percent since the
start of this year.
Rogers, who now lives in Singapore, has been a prominent
financial commentator since the 1970s, when he founded the
Quantum Fund in partnership with George Soros.
Russia could now be "the right place at the right time" for
investors, he said. His own portfolio consists largely of
Russian shares, he said, among them fertiliser company Phosagro
, airline Aeroflot and the Moscow Exchange
<MOEX.
The country's economic downturn may make it an unlikely
investment prospect, he said, but he was optimistic the stock
market was going to rise more.
"Something has happened over in the Kremlin. The old ways of
doing things in Russia have changed in my view," he said.
Rogers said that his optimism towards the Russian market was
connected with his view that international oil prices have
reached their bottom.
He also recommended buying short-term Russian treasury bills
for investors with a one-year horizon.
(Reporting by Olga Popova and Yelena Orekhova, writing by Jason
Bush, Editing Timothy Heritage, Larry King)