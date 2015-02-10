MOSCOW Feb 10 Azerbaijan's PNN Group will open two stores selling SuperGroup's Superdry clothing label in Russia in the coming months, despite gloomy expectations for consumer sentiment due to a slump in the rouble and a foundering economy.

SuperGroup said two franchised stores would open at the end of April and further expansion would depend on how they perform.

"There will be step decision on the remainder of the planned rollout. All of those stores will only be in Moscow," a spokesman for SuperGroup said.

Superdry is the first foreign fashion brand to enter the Russian retail market this year. Several others, including privately-owned British retailer New Look, have recently left or scaled down their presence.

Russian consumer sentiment has plunged to historic lows because of high inflation and interest rates.

Property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said PNN Group had exclusive rights to represent the fashion brand in Russia and would open two Superdry stores in Moscow shopping malls with floor space of 850 and 900 square metres, adding it planned to open more than 10 stores in Russia before 2020.

Superdry products are sold in more than 100 countries via its own UK and European standalone retail stores, as well as via concessions, franchised and licensed stores and its website.

The firm has said it has expansion plans "everywhere", with Germany being the main focus in Europe. It sees markets such as the United States and China as offering potential. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)