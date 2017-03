MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian pipemaker TMK said on Friday its steel pipe shipments in the fourth quarter were up 10.4 percent to 1.22 million tonnes, quarter-on-quarter.

It added that last year, TMK shipped 4.4 million tonnes of steel pipe, up 1.5 percent year-on-year.

"With the current oil prices, the company expects pipe consumption in Russia to go down slightly," TMK said in its 2015 outlook. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)